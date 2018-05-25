× Warm, humid for the parade and Indy 500

This month may soon go in the record books as the warmest May in Indianapolis history.

So far this month, we’ve had 19 days with a high of at least 80 degrees. The record is 21 days, most recently in 1977.

We had reached 90 degrees or more six times on Race day and we’ll be close that this weekend.

An approaching storm system will bring a chance for rain Saturday and Sunday. It’s too early for exact timing on the the storms but as of this writing it looks like we’ll see a few showers during the Parade and dry weather until after the Race on Sunday.

We’ll also have a chance for scattered showers and t-storms for ceremonies on Memorial Day.

Be sure to check the back seat of your car this weekend for kids and pets.

Be sure to watch your kids around water this weekend.

We had heavy rain in race day last year.

We’ll have a chance for isolated t-storms late Saturday.

7am Saturday

Noon Saturday

5pm Saturday

We’ll have a chance for scattered t-storms Sunday.

7am Sunday

Noon Sunday

5pm Sunday

Highs will be near 90 degrees for Memorial Day.

We’ll have a chance for scattered t-storms Monday.