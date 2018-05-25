BREAKING: Teen, teacher injured in shooting at Noblesville West Middle School; male student detained

Science teacher at Noblesville West Middle School swatted gun away from shooter, witness tells CBS4

Posted 11:10 am, May 25, 2018, by , Updated at 12:16PM, May 25, 2018

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Dan Spehler shared a firsthand account from a seventh grader who was in the Noblesville West Middle School classroom at the time of the shooting.

The seventh grader said a student entered a science classroom and shot at someone. The science teacher bravely tackled the gunman and swatted the gun away from him, possibly saving others from getting injured. The student didn't say whether the teacher was injured.

 “I literally just spoke with a seventh grader who was in the room where this happened. Her mom came to pick her up this morning. She confirmed what I heard from another person who lives nearby that this was in a science classroom and that a science teacher may have been the one to literally tackle this kid and swat the gun away from him.

That is a firsthand account… She described him as a student, and that he shot at someone in the room, and one student was injured. And that this science teacher bravely swatted that gun away from the gunman’s hands, saving everyone else in that room.”

Police updated the media around 11 a.m. and said one student and one teacher were injured. It is unclear at this time if that teacher was the adult referenced in this account.

Here's everything we know about the shooting.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s