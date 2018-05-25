× SCHEDULE | Miller Lite Carb Day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It’s the Friday before “greatest spectacle in racing”–and that means it’s Carb Day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway!

Highlights for the day include the final Indianapolis 500 practice, the Indy Lights Freedom 100 race and concerts from Blues Traveler and Train.

Here’s a look at the day’s schedule:

7 a.m.-6 p.m.: Ticket and Credential Office Open

8 a.m.: Public Gates Open

8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: IMS Midway Open

8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: Historic Racing Exhibition, Museum East Parking Lot

8-9 a.m.: Historic Race Car Laps

10-10:30 a.m.: Full-Field Freedom 100 Indy Lights Autograph Session – Fan Village

10:45 a.m.: Clint Brawner Award Ceremony – Victory Podium

11 a.m.-noon: Indianapolis 500 Practice

12:05 p.m.: Indy Lights Driver Introductions – Victory Podium

12:15 p.m.: Invocation delivered by Pastor Rich Winson

12:16 p.m.: National Anthem

12:25 p.m.: Drivers Start Your Engines

12:30 p.m.-1:20 p.m.: Indy Lights Freedom 100 Race

1:45-3 p.m.: Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge

2 p.m.: Miller Lite Carb Day Concert Venue Open

3:30-5 p.m.: Blues Traveler Concert – Miller Lite Carb Day Stage, inside Turn 4

5-6:30 p.m.: Train Concert – Miller Lite Carb Day Stage, inside Turn 4

6 p.m.: Public Gates Close

TICKETS: $35 General Admission. Kids 15 and under are free with adult ticketholder.

PUBLIC GATES OPEN: 1, 1B, 2, 3, 4, 5B Media, 6, 6A, 7 Vehicle, 7 North, 7 South, 9, 9A, 10, 10A, 11A, 12

STANDS OPEN: Mounds: Turn 2, Turn 3, Turn 4, Backstretch, Backstretch Family. Stands: A Stand, B Penthouse (22-25), E Stand, E Penthouse, Gasoline Alley Roof, North Vista Wheelchair (21), Northwest (1-4), Northwest Vista Deck, Paddock (12-20), Paddock Penthouse (16-28), Paddock Press Box, Pit Road Terrace, South Terrace, South Wheelchair Deck, Tower Terrace (37-45), Tower Terrace Wheelchair.

PARKING LOTS OPEN: (Outside Lots: 7 a.m., $10, Infield Lots: 8 a.m., $10) Paid Daily: 1B, 2, 3G, Main Gate, Parcel B ($75). Limited Free: North 40. ADA: West Museum (prepaid), Hulman Lot (prepaid), Tower/Pagoda (prepaid), North 40 (limited free), Brickyard Crossing (prepaid), Lot 2 (prepaid/paid daily), Lot 3P (prepaid/paid daily). Prepaid: Turn 3, 5th & Hulman.

IMS MUSEUM HOURS: 8 a.m.-6 p.m., $35 IMS Gate Admission for Indianapolis 500 plus Museum Admission ($10 Adult, $5 Ages 6-15, Free 5 and under). Entrance into the grounds is free of charge on non-event days. However, during events the Indianapolis Motor Speedway charges an admission fee or requires a ticket to enter the grounds. This general admission fee or ticket price does not include admission to the Museum.