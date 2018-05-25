× Saturday prayer vigil planned in Fishers following middle school shooting

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – A prayer vigil is being held Saturday morning in wake of the shooting at Noblesville West Middle School.

A community wide prayer service will be held at itown Church in Fishers from 9 a.m-10 a.m.

It is located at 9959 E. 126th St.

“We would like to invite the community to join us and several churches in praying for Noblesville West Middle School and all of the schools in our surrounding communities. Our Pastoral Team will be available immediately following the service for anyone in need of prayer,” the church said.