× Police investigating after man shot to death Thursday on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD officers are investigating a homicide on that took place Thursday on the east side.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., authorities were dispatched to the 7500 block of S. Village Way on the report of a possible deceased person.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and discovered a male who suffered multiple gun shot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on this homicide should call IMPD at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.