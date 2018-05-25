LIVE BLOG | At least 2 injured after active shooter reported at Noblesville West Middle School; suspect in custody

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – At least two people were injured after reports of shots fired at Noblesville West Middle School. A suspect is in custody.

The school is on lockdown, and middle school students are being evacuated to Noblesville High School. Two patients–a teenager and an adult–were taken to Indianapolis hospitals. IU Health officials said the adult was being treated at Methodist Hospital while the teen was being treated at Riley Hospital for Children. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said no information was available on the victims’ conditions.

Investigators said one person was in custody and didn’t believe there were any other suspects involved. Nobesville West students have been relocated to the Noblesville High Schoo gymnasium and parents can meet their children there.

The following is an email a student sent to his parents while he was on lockdown at Noblesville West Middle School:

“There was a shooter in the building, luckily we were in one of the saftest closets in the school, I hope that everyone is alright, I’m still shaking, girls are crying, the officers are here and holding the shooter in custody, this has to be a dream, I don’t have my phone, but pick me up in the high school. I love you guys”

The school is located at 19900 Hague Road. We have a crew headed to the scene now, and we will update this story as soon as more information is made available.