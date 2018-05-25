Officials give update on Noblesville West Middle School shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Law enforcement officials and the school superintendent gave an update on the shooting at Noblesville West Middle School around 11 a.m.

Noblesville PD Chief Kevin Jowitt said dispatchers received a report of an active shooter at 9:06 a.m., and law enforcement responded immediately.

There were two victims: one adult teacher transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital and one student transported to Riley Hospital for Children. Their families were notified.

Jowitt also said a male student at Noblesville West Middle School was detained. “We have no reason to believe there is any kind of a threat connected to this incident anywhere else,” Jowitt said.

Here's everything we know about the school shooting.