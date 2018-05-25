Mayor in northern Indiana discovers male genitalia graffiti all over popular bike trail after getting flat tire

HAMMOND, Ind. — A blown bike tire for the mayor of a northwestern Indiana city ended up leading to the discovery and swift removal of a collection of crude graffiti.

The Post-Tribune reports Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott was riding around Wolf Lake on Tuesday when he got the flat. He started walking to a point where someone could pick him up when he spotted a series of images of male genetillia spray-painted along the trail.

McDermott says the pieces of graffiti were painted about 50 feet (15 meters) apart “like directional signs.” He used the city’s 311 app to report the graffiti.

The city says the graffiti was removed by Wednesday afternoon. McDermott says it “got quite a laugh from the graffiti removal team,” which more typically deals with gang graffiti.