Marion County Health Department finds hundreds of critical violations at school cafeterias

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – From mice and cockroaches to a lack of hand washing, Marion County’s Health Department says it found hundreds of violations at central Indiana schools.

CBS4 filtered through the department’s 2018 records. Between January and May, at least 15 Indianapolis Public Schools showed “critical” violations.

The county visited Louis B. Russell School 48 on April 6. It found three critical violations there, including evidence of rodents running around.

“I’m speechless,” one parent said. “I had no idea.”

“I’m upset,” said another.

IPS said maintenance workers are visiting the facility more often to try to mitigate the issue.

The county found rodent droppings at Arlington High School on April 16. At Thomas D. Gregg School 15 in March, workers noted foods were not stored cold enough. An IPS spokesperson explained that the temperature on the fruit cooler tested fine earlier in the morning but broke right before lunch. She insisted that the school’s food services threw out any spoiled items before students ate them.

After a month of asking for an interview, IPS sent an official statement:

“Indianapolis Public Schools is aware of the health code violation at Louis B. Russell School 48 earlier this year. The school thoroughly cleaned the involved areas following the Marion County Public Health Department guidelines and protocols, and families have been notified. No additional problems have been identified since that cleaning. Since the 2016-17 school year, 90 percent of all health department inspections conducted at Indianapolis Public Schools have resulted in no critical violations. The district is committed to providing healthy meals to students in a clean and safe environment.” -Indianapolis Public Schools

The Marion County Health Department found eight critical violations at Ben Davis Vocational School in April: a “heavy amount” of mouse droppings in the cooler and pantry, fuel container kept with the food, pesticides throughout the kitchen and a leaky sink.

“When we first heard about it, we were really surprised,” spokesperson Mary Lang said. “We’re going to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

Lang showed CBS4 how the facility addressed all of the issues.

“See that strip here? That wasn’t there before,” she explained as she pointed to the door. “There was more of a gap there. I guess mice can get in through amazingly small spaces.”

The health department revisited each school that showed critical violations. Public records show all of the issues were corrected.

The agency makes unannounced visits to schools about four times a year. They audit about 400 schools annually.