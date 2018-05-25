Heating up even more for Friday

Gorgeous morning for us in Central Indiana!  Enjoy the comfortably cool 50s and 60s this morning.

It’ll heat up fast today!  We’ll soar past the 70s and into the 80s by 11am!  Dress in light, loose clothes.  Sunscreen will also be needed so reapply multiple times throughout the day.

And if you thought it was warm yesterday-prepare yourself.  Today will be even hotter.

Dew Points are in the 50s today so it’ll be a dry, fairly comfortable heat but tomorrow the moisture pumps in and the heat will turn to be very oppressive and heavy.

Stay hydrated!  This heat can really take a toll.  More 80s come all weekend.

Lows will only dip into the 70s so expect the air conditioning to keep running for a solid week.

