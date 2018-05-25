Gov. Holcomb to address Noblesville shooting from airport

BREAKING: Teen, teacher injured in shooting at Noblesville West Middle School; male student detained

Posted 4:13 pm, May 25, 2018, by , Updated at 05:06PM, May 25, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Governor Holcomb is addressing media at the Indianapolis International Airport following the shooting at Noblesville West Middle School.

The governor has just returned from Paris, where he spent the past week on a economic development trip off the news of Indy’s first direct flight to the city.

Earlier in the day, he released the following statement:

“Speaker Bosma, Pro Tem Long and I are monitoring the situation at Noblesville West Middle School from the air on our return trip to Indianapolis from Europe. Approximately 100 state police officers have been made available to work with local responders and will offer all assistance needed. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this horrible situation.”

