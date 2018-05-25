Gov. Holcomb addresses Noblesville school shooting from airport

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Governor Holcomb addressed the media at the Indianapolis International Airport following the shooting at Noblesville West Middle School.

The governor returned from Paris at around 5:00 p.m, where he spent the past week on a economic development trip off the news of Indy’s first direct flight to the city.

He opened the press conference by saying he hoped to discuss his recent trip and the upcoming Indy 500, but was briefed on the situation in Europe directly after it happened.

“This is as close to a textbook response as it could have been. Students, teachers, faculty acted swiftly and appropriately…and I’m sure because of that, lives were saved,” Holcomb said.

The governor brought Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter share details from the shooting. Due to the early nature of the investigation, he wasn’t able to share additional details from the 2 p.m. press conference.

” We have to be slow and methodical in how we release kids. We will identify things we could have done better.” Carter said.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Holcomb released the following statement:

“Speaker Bosma, Pro Tem Long and I are monitoring the situation at Noblesville West Middle School from the air on our return trip to Indianapolis from Europe. Approximately 100 state police officers have been made available to work with local responders and will offer all assistance needed. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this horrible situation.”