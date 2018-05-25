× Former Indiana University football coach Bill Mallory dies at 83

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Former IU football coach Bill Mallory has passed away after suffering a fall on Tuesday.

During his time as Indiana’s head coach from 1984-1996, Mallory complied 69 wins, making him IU’s all-time wins leader.

His son, Curt Mallory, the head coach of Indiana State, tweeted the news Friday afternoon.

“Bill Mallory, beloved husband, father, grandfather, coach and friend, passed away peacefully Friday, May 25, 2018. He was surrounded by his extended family these last days with love, gratitude and celebration.”

Mallory led the Hoosiers to two Bowl wins. His best season was in 1998, where Indiana went 8-3-1 and ended the season ranked #20.

He played for legendary coach Ara Parseghian at Miami University. He later took over the Redhawks’ head coaching job in 1969 and guided them to an undefeated season in 1972. He coached at Colorado and Northern Illinois prior to his arrival in Bloomington.

Mallory underwent brain surgery and was admitted to hospice care following his fall.

He was 83.

Editor’s note: We initially reported he was 82. Mallory was 83.