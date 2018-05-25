BREAKING: Person in custody after active shooter situation reported at Noblesville West Middle School

Former Indiana football coach Bill Mallory in hospice after fall, son says

Posted 8:32 am, May 25, 2018, by

Head coach Bill Mallory of the Indiana Hoosiers stands on the sideline as he watches his team in 1995 at Beaver Stadium in Happy Valley, Pennsylvania. Mandatory Credit: Ken W

The son of former Indiana and Colorado coach Bill Mallory says his father is in hospice after undergoing brain surgery following a fall.

Curt Mallory, who is the head coach at Indiana State, posted on Twitter that Bill Mallory, 83, fell on Tuesday.

“The family of Bill Mallory is overwhelmed by the love and support for our father, Papa and beloved husband. Following a fall on Tuesday, Bill had emergency brain surgery. Sadly, there has been no improvement and hospice care has begun,” Curt Mallory tweeted Thursday.

Bill Mallory was a head coach in major college football for 27 seasons with Miami, Ohio; Colorado; Northern Illinois; and Indiana. He was 168-129-4 in his career, including 69 victories and six bowl appearances with Indiana from 1984-96.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s