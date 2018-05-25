× Driver in Speedway investigated for hit-and-run after IMPD officer injured in motorcycle crash

SPEEDWAY, Ind. – An officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was injured in a motorcycle crash in Speedway Friday morning.

The crash occurred just before 7:30 a.m. at 25th Street and Philwood Drive, across the street from the Speedway Public Library.

Police say a female driver hit the officer as he was escorting someone to the track, causing him to fall off his motorcycle. She attempted to flee the scene, but she was stopped and is now being investigated for hit-and-run.

The officer was taken to Methodist Hospital, and police say he is alert and conscious.