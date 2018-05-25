× Center Grove football coach Eric Moore keeps job following allegations of verbal abuse

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Center Grove football coach Eric Moore will keep his job following an investigation.

On Friday, Center Grove sent a letter to parents to give an update to the investigation.

The school board said they interviewed 42 people as part of a thorough review of allegations made against Coach Moore.

Moore was accused of verbally abusing his players.

In February, school officials say Moore was placed on paid administrative leave as the Indiana Department of Child Protective Services investigated allegations that he assaulted an athlete. Later that month, Moore was reinstated after CPS determined those assault allegations were unsubstantiated.

Former players told us earlier about Moore’s impact when members of the Center Grove community disputed the claims.

“The last thing Coach Moore used to say to us before we left the locker room was, ‘I love you and I am proud to be your coach.’ Well, it is our time as a community to say, we love you, coach, and we are proud of this community,” Joel Cox said.

Moore was named Indiana High School Coach of the Year for 2015-2016. That season, the team went undefeated and won the 6A State Championship.

