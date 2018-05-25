× Alleged impaired driver critically injures highway flagger in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State Police are investigating after a highway flagger was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening.

After 7 pm, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office responded to a multi-vehicle accident involving a pedestrian near 3037 South US 231, south of Greencastle.

According to a release from Indiana State Police, a flagger with Wabash Valley Asphalt was stopping southbound traffic on the highway for pavement resurfacing. Two vehicles stopped for the flagger, but a third vehicle, a 2008 Subaru Outback, failed to stop.

The Subaru sideswiped the first vehicle and then struck the second vehicle before striking the flagger, Danny Harrington, 53, of Terre Haute. Harrington was critically injured and airlifted to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Indianapolis.

The driver of the Subaru, 52-year-old Jessie Parks of Cloverdale, was arrested. Preliminary toxicology results showed positive for marijuana and alcohol. The drivers of the other vehicles were not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.