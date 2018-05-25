× 13-year-old girl shot at Noblesville West Middle School identified, family releases statement

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The family of the 13-year-old girl who was shot during the Noblesville West Middle School shooting has released a statement.

In it, they identify their daughter as Ella Whistler.

They said “her status is critical, yet we are pleased to report she is stable.” She is currently at Riley Hospital for Children.

The family also sad they’d like to thank everyone across the country who prayed for our family today.

Whistler was shot along with teacher Jason Seaman, who reportedly thwarted the shooter.

Read the full statement below.