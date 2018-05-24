× Study says state has many ticks that may carry Lyme disease

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A new Indiana University program that monitors disease-carrying pests has detected more deer ticks in central and southern Indiana than had previously been thought to live in those areas.

The Indianapolis Star reports that the university’s Project Vector Shield launched in April. The project found the disease-carrying ticks in the vast majority of the 20 sites assessed.

Deer ticks, which can carry Lyme disease, have historically lived to the east and south of Indiana and in the northern part of the state near Chicago.

Keith Clay is a biology professor and the head of the project. He says that the ticks haven’t been tested for the disease, but their presence means the state could see more cases in the future.