Son of 2-time Indy 500 winner Dan Wheldon drives kart on front stretch of IMS

Posted 1:09 pm, May 24, 2018, by , Updated at 01:13PM, May 24, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It was an emotional morning at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Sebastian Wheldon, the son of Dan Wheldon, drove his kart through gasoline alley and onto the front stretch of IMS.

Dan Wheldon won the Indy 500 in 2005 and 2011 before he died in a crash at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in October 2011.

Sebastian stopped at the yard of bricks, kissing it like his father did 7 years ago.

Later this afternoon, Sebastian will compete in the Hot Wheels IndyCar Junior Grand Prix at K-1 speed in Fishers.  Sebastian is an emerging kart racer and has a sponsorship with Hot Wheels.

