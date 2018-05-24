Reward being offered for information that leads to arrest in Danville arson case

DANVILLE, Ind. – A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest in an arson case in Danville.

Police say someone intentionally set a fire that completely destroyed a home in 300 block of South Jefferson in the early morning hours last Friday.

The Danville Metropolitan Police Department, the Danville Fire Department and the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office are working together in the investigation.

The reward money is being provided by the International Association of Arson Investigators, Indiana Chapter #14. The amount of the reward is dependent upon the value of the information.

Anyone with information regarding this is incident is asked to call the fire marshal’s office by calling 1-800-382-4628, the DMPD 24 hour 100% anonymous crime-tip line at (317)745-3001, the Danville Fire Department at (317)745-4180 ext. 9002, or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana by calling (317)262-8477.