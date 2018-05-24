Recently adopted toddler dies after being left in truck in Tennessee

Posted 4:57 pm, May 24, 2018, by

NASHVILLE, Tenn.  — Authorities say a recently adopted 1-year-old girl whose father left her in a truck has died.

News outlets cite a release from Metro Nashville police saying the adoptive father “reportedly forgot” about the child after dropping off her sibling at day care on Wednesday. The girl’s adoptive mother found the child around 5:40 p.m. in a car seat inside the pickup truck parked outside their home.

It’s unclear how long she was in the vehicle.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in Nashville reached a high of 89 degrees, meaning the inside of the truck could have reached nearly 120 degrees.

Authorities say the parents had recently adopted the girl. No identities have been released and no arrests have been announced.

