× Our 80-degree streak will continue this weekend

So far this month, we’ve had 18 days with a high of at least 80 degrees. The record is 21 days, most recently in 1977.

We’ll stay with and highs in the 80s for the next seven days and this month may go in the record books as the warmest May in Indianapolis history.

An approaching storm system will bring a chance for rain Saturday and Sunday. It’s too early for exact timing on the the storms and how they may affect the Parade and the Race this weekend.

We’ll also have a chance for scattered showers and t-storms for ceremonies on Memorial Day.

So far this has been a warm, dry month.

Be sure to check the back seat of your car for kids and pets.

We had heavy rain in race day last year.

We’ve had some hot weather on recent race days.

Highs will be well above average this weekend.

We’ll have a chance for isolated t-storms late Saturday.

We’ll have a chance for scattered t-storms Sunday.

Highs will be near 90 degrees for Memorial Day.

We’ll have a chance for scattered t-storms Monday.