Last-minute reminders ahead of the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – We’re just days away from the 102nd Running of the Indianapolis 500.

That means it’s time for some last-minute reminders for rookie and veteran race fans alike.

IMS President Doug Boles will discuss race day operations during an 11 a.m. news conference Thursday at the IMS Media Center.

Mike Bates, senior director of safety and security for Hulman Motorsports, and Dr. Geoffrey Billows, director of medical services at IMS are also expected to speak.

Race day is expected to be warm and humid, with a high in the upper 80s, which means fans will need to stay hydrated. There is also a limited storm chance, although it looks to fall later in the day.

Boles and the other officials will discuss several other topics, including parking and the importance of getting an early start Sunday.