× IMPD implicit bias training underway

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Officers are going through “Implicit Bias Training” at the IMPD Training Academy on Thursday.

This, as the community is still debating the IMPD Merit Board’s decision to allow the two officers, who shot and killed Aaron Bailey, to keep their jobs.

Officers say Thursday’s training session is about identifying stereotypes people may have in their mind, whether they know it or not, that could affect their work in the community. Mayor Joe Hogsett announced plans to launch this type of training in the wake of Bailey’s shooting, saying national experts would be involved.

On Wednesday, Mayor Hogsett, Bailey’s family and the Fraternal Order of Police President all spoke about the recent IMPD Merit Board decision.

Police say in June 2017, Bailey fled from a traffic stop. Two officers shot him when they thought he was reaching for a gun, but no weapon was found. Earlier this month, the merit board voted 5-2 to clear the two officers who killed Bailey.

Nearly two weeks after the Merit Board decision, the leader of the Fraternal Order of Police, the mayor and the family of Aaron Bailey all spoke about the decision and how the city can move forward.

“I think this is an opportunity for all of us to come together. Stop pointing fingers and figure out how we stand together,” said FOP president Rick Snyder.

To help prevent a repeat of last year’s shooting, Snyder says the police union will invest $25,000 dollars in a public awareness campaign. Snyder says education and prevention is more important than changes to the Merit Board itself.

Officers say Thursday’s training session is all about teaching officers to do their jobs in a fair and impartial way to better serve the community.