× Delta Airlines offering direct flights from Indianapolis to Paris starting today

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indianapolis International Airport is offering direct flights to Paris starting today.

Travelers can fly on Delta Airlines nonstop from the Indianapolis International Airport to Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport.

The flights will run at least three times a week, with increased frequency during the spring, summer and fall months. This will provide Hoosiers and businesses with better access to more than 100 destinations in Europe, Africa, the Middle East and India, including 23 of the top 25 transatlantic markets, via one-stop connections at Paris-Charles de Gaulle.

Delta’s flights from Indianapolis to Paris will be on a Boeing 767-300ER aircraft, equipped with 25 fully lie-flat seats in Delta One, 29 seats Delta Comfort+, and 171 seats in the main cabin. Every seat has access to Wi-Fi, free personal in-flight seatback entertainment screens as well as power ports. Complimentary meals and beverages will also be provided in all cabins of service.

The Indianapolis Airport Authority estimates that this new air service could have a $50 million annual impact on Indiana’s economy. Indiana is home to more than 800 foreign-owned businesses, which employ 190,900 Hoosiers. In 2016, more than 8,500 Indiana businesses exported $34.7 billion worth of goods to customers around the world, according to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration.