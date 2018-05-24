Authorities release traffic plan for 102nd Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities have released the traffic plan for the 102nd running of the Indy 500.

Hundreds of thousands are expected to come out Sunday for “the greatest spectacle in racing.” Attendees are encouraged to stay hydrated and to wear sunscreen.

All Parking lots at the speedway are sold out. If you have not already secured parking there will be no speedway parking available. Plan accordingly.

INBOUND PARKING AND CLOSURES

Parking north of the track

30th St., Enter southbound from I-65 onto Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. and then west on 30th St.

38th St. west, to Georgetown Road

Parking south of the track

16th Streets from the East. Access 16th St. from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St.

Parking west of the track

38th St. to Moller.

Crawfordsville Rd., east from I-465.

10th St. eastbound from I-465 to Lynhurst Dr.

Rockville Rd, East from I-465 to Lynhurst Dr.

Inbound closures

Holt Rd. from Washington to 16th St.

10th St. from White River West Dr. to Lynhurst Dr

Polco, from 10th St. to 16th St.

OUTBOUND PARKING AND CLOSURES

One way traffic patterns

16th St is one way from Gate 2 to Dr. Martin Luther King St. I-65 can be accessed by going north or south on Dr. MLK Jr St.

30th St. , One way from Gate 10a to I-65.

Lynhurst, from Crawfordsville Rd to 10th St.

10th St from Lynhurst to I-465.

Dedicated outbound routes

Crawfordsville Rd.

Rockville from Lynhurst to I-465.

Moller Rd, from 30th St to 38th St.

38th St from I-65 to I-465.

Outbound closures

Off Ramps closed at I-70 and Holt Rd. during outbound.

Off Ramps closed at I-465 and Rockville Rd., during outbound.

Off Ramps closed at I-465 and 10th St., during outbound.

Be sure to leave early, security will be searching every vehicle this year for the first time.