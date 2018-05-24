Abundant sunshine and warm air pour into Indiana Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gorgeous sunrise this morning courtesy of Lake Monroe. A good indicator of just how lovely our Thursday will be!

Sunglasses and sunscreen today! The UV Index is very high and we can get sunburn in less than a half-hour.

Additionally, an air quality alert has been issued for Thursday. Opt to bike to work if you can. Use your car only when needed so as to limit emissions.

A bit cool this morning (comfortably so) but we'll warm quickly! By 10 a.m. we're all back into the 70s and soaring into the 80s shortly after lunchtime.

Enjoy lunch outside, under a shade tree, if you can. It'll be gorgeous! Creeping up on 80 then plus a light breeze and dry air will make the noon hour very comfortable and warm.

Great day for some baseball! We'll be warming quickly at Victory Field! Surely the players will be sweating but views from the shade will be great.

Dew point in the 50s means comfortable, somewhat dry air is in place. The summer-like temperatures won't feel terribly oppressive today.

With little rain over the last month and no rain today or tomorrow, you'll want to water your plants and lawn to keep them fresh.

A few passing storms are possible this weekend. Many of us could dodge those and stay dry, but this disturbance should at least toss some clouds our way. That cloud cover may very well be welcome to give us some relief because highs will soar to nearly 90 on race day and Memorial Day will also be very hot.

Unlike today, the moisture level will pump up this weekend, so the heat will be oppressive and uncomfortable. It will be necessary to focus on staying hydrated and not overexerting yourself.