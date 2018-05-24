10 people overdose within 4 hours in downtown Indianapolis

Posted 5:55 pm, May 24, 2018, by , Updated at 06:19PM, May 24, 2018



INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services (IEMS) responded to ten overdoses Thursday.

The ten incidents occurred between 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. along 14th Street near the Pennsylvania Avenue and Meridian Street intersections.

Officials say some of the patients were using spice, while others were using a mixture of synthetic marijuana and bug spray.

Indianapolis police say there were at least four people found at each location: the American Legion Mall, Cathedral Kitchen and Food Pantry at 1350 North Pennsylvania Ave.

Since spice isn’t an opiate, first responders aren’t able to use Narcan. Police say it has been shown to be ineffective for synthetic drug overdoses.

Some of the patients were checked out at the scene and others were transported to the hospital. Police say they do not believe these overdoses are linked to a recent rash of overdoses near the Wheeler Mission.

