Teens found guilty of murder in 2016 crime spree sentenced to over 100 years

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two teenagers found guilty of murder and several other crimes have been sentenced to over 100 years each.

Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry announced Wednesday that Zion Smith will serve 145 years in the Indiana Department of Correction and Jaquisha Love has been sentenced to serve 130 years.

Smith and Love were convicted of murder in March for the killing of Dayron Staten. They were also found guilty on five counts of attempted murder, armed robbery, and carrying a handgun without a license.

The convictions stem from an overnight crime spree in July 2016, during which Staten was fatally shot and four others were seriously injured.

Staten and another victim were found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to their faces, necks and torso when police responded to the 3200 block of Robson St. Staten was pronounced dead at the scene and the surviving victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities say Smith’s fingerprints were located on the rear door frame of the vehicle where Staten’s body was located. As police investigated, a female reportedly approached them and stated that she had been robbed at gunpoint an hour prior. She identified Zion and Love as the suspects.

Police were later called to investigate a shooting in the 1400 block of Wallace Ave. There, three people were found suffering from gunshot wounds inside a home.

Later that morning, officers were called to the 4000 block of E. 12 St. to investigate a person shot. There, police found Love and Smith, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the eye.

“Zion Smith was 16 years old and Jaquisha Love was 18 when they committed three and a half hours of senseless violence. They will now spend the rest of their lives in the Department of Correction for their crimes as consequences for incomprehensible decisions they made that night,” Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry said. “The diligent work of IMPD investigators to link the series of crimes was critical to the successful prosecution of the defendants.”