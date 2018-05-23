× Police searching for 2 men after 22-year-old Summitville man found dead by mushroom hunters

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana State police are searching for two men wanted in connection with a 22-year-old Summitville man’s death.

Ethan Cain and Joshua Kean are wanted in connection with Drake Smith’s death after mushroom hunters found him in Miami County woods.

Detectives say Smith’s body was in the woods, on the Okie Pinkie Trail, for less than 12 hours. Witnesses reported to investigators that Smith was last seen at a friend’s house on Friday night around 11 o’clock.

Ethan Cain, of Marion, is 5’10”, weighs 220 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Joshua Kean, of Lafontaine, is 6’0″ and weighs around 250 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Both should be considered armed and dangerous.

If spotted, called 911 and report their location.