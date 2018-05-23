Overwhelmed animal shelter in Muncie offering $20 adoptions

MUNCIE, Ind. — A central Indiana animal shelter is offering $20 donations for the rest of the month after receiving a large influx of surrendered animals.

Phil Peckinpaugh is the director of the Muncie Animal Care and Services . He says the local community has helped the shelter avoid euthanasia due to overcrowding in the shelter in recent years.

But Peckinpaugh tells The Star Press that the shelter’s current overcrowding poses a serious threat that it may have to put down some animals.

He says the shelter always sees an influx of animals coming in each spring, but this year “appears to be record-breaking.”

The shelter is discounting its adoption fees to $20 for all animals until the end of May. Adopted animals have been vaccinated, sterilized, micro-chipped and undergone age-appropriate medical testing.