Heating up for rest of work week

Smooth sailing the rest of the work week, so remember to water your plants and the lawn because they'll be drying out. Each day of the rest of the week gets warmer and warmer! No wet weather either, so make lots of plans to be outside.

While you're enjoying the sunshine, remember to protect your skin. UV Index is very high today.

Stuck inside all day? No worries. We'll be dry and warm all evening.

We're taking a run at the record books tacking on another high in the 80s. Our average temp this month is currently at 70.6 which is challenging the 1896 record of 70.6. Normally, I wouldn't jump ahead and talk about an average with another week left in the month but I'm confidently forecasting above average temps every day the next month.

One of the big refreshments will be how much our moisture is dropping. Yesterday dew points were in the 60s so expect today to feel very comfortable.

No wet weather through the end of the work week so water your plants! Few rain chances this weekend. Most of race weekend will be dry but could see a passing storm. We'll keep an eye on it.