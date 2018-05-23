Fan favorite James Hinchcliffe won’t race in Indianapolis 500

Posted 1:51 pm, May 23, 2018, by

AVONDALE, AZ - APRIL 06: James Hinchcliffe #5 driver of the Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda IndyCar during practice for the Verizon IndyCar Series Phoenix Grand Prix at ISM Raceway on April 6, 2018 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s official – fan favorite James Hinchcliffe will not be racing in the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday. The IndyCar driver said his team exhausted all options to get him into the race after being cut on Bump Day.

He released a statement on Twitter this afternoon saying there are no excuses. They simply didn’t get their job done.

You can read his full statement below.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s