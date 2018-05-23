Fan favorite James Hinchcliffe won’t race in Indianapolis 500

AVONDALE, AZ - APRIL 06: James Hinchcliffe #5 driver of the Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda IndyCar during practice for the Verizon IndyCar Series Phoenix Grand Prix at ISM Raceway on April 6, 2018 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s official – fan favorite James Hinchcliffe will not be racing in the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday. The IndyCar driver said his team exhausted all options to get him into the race after being cut on Bump Day.
He released a statement on Twitter this afternoon saying there are no excuses. They simply didn’t get their job done.
You can read his full statement below.