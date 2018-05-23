× Anderson native Jon McLaughlin to perform ‘God Bless America’ ahead of Indy 500

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Jon McLaughlin will help ramp up the crowd at the 102 running of the Indianapolis 500.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced Wednesday that the Anderson native will perform “God Bless America” during pre-race ceremonies.

McLaughlin is a singer-songwriter, producer and pianist who’s been entertaining crowds since his debut record in 2004. He’s released six full-lengths albums since his debut.

This will be the second time McLaughlin has performed “God Bless America” at the Indianapolis 500. He also performed in 2013.

“It’s such an honor for me to sing at the Indy 500 again,” McLaughlin said. “There is absolutely nothing else like it!”

“It’s always a pleasure to welcome Jon McLaughlin back to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “His performances always strike a chord with our fans and are an important part of our salute to our great nation and its Armed Forces during pre-race ceremonies for the Indianapolis 500.”

