5-year-old boy taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle on west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A vehicle struck a 5-year-old boy on his way to school Wednesday morning on Indy’s west side.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan police, the accident happened around 7:20 a.m. near 34th Street and High School Road. The boy was walking with a friend to Lew Wallace School 107 when a car hit him while they were crossing High School Road.

The boy was rattled and a shoe was knocked off, police said, but he wasn’t seriously hurt. He was taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health in good condition.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation. The driver didn’t see the boy on the road and said the sun blocked the view. IMPD is calling this an accident.