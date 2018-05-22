× Woman dies after weekend shooting at KFC on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– A woman shot during a dispute at a Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) restaurant on the northwest side Saturday has died.

The 20-year-old woman was shot just after 5:30 p.m. as she worked at the restaurant in the 7200 block of North Michigan Road. She was found in the doorway of the entrance with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition and died Tuesday.

Her death at this time is being investigated as a death investigation and non-criminal homicide, which usually indicates the incident was accidental or self defense. Police say the shooting was not random.

The woman has not been identified yet.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will meet to discuss any potential criminal charges.

The woman is the sixth victim of fatal shootings in the last five days in Indianapolis.

On Monday, four victims of violence over the weekend were identified.

Jeffery Scott, 40, found in the 3000 block of Colorado Ave.

Byron Davenport, 44, found in the 2400 block of Sheldon St.

Dwayne Lipscomb, 48, found in the 5000 block of Lilly Lane (Also a non-criminal homicide at this time)

Deshawn McKeller, 29, found in the 6800 block of Cedarstone Drive

Tuesday morning, Delmar Harrell, 24, was shot and killed on the east side.

Anyone with information on this or any other incident can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.