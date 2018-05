CARMEL, Ind. – This looks like an impressive painting, but actually it’s human art!

Over 800 students and staff at West Clay Elementary School created this image of a wolf which is their school’s mascot. The blue background was made of 400 pairs of donated jeans.

The Carmel Fire Department provided a truck so the photographer could get aerial footage. They also used a drone to capture overhead images.

Famous artist Daniel Dancer helped the students create the piece of art.