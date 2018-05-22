Volunteers to fill backpacks with essentials for Indy’s homeless veterans

Posted 10:52 am, May 22, 2018, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indianapolis Rotary Club will spend the afternoon packing backpacks for Indianapolis’ homeless veteran population.

The Rotary Club will spend one of their lunchtime meetings filling dozens of backpacks for HVAF of Indiana, Inc.

Last year, the organization packed 144 backpacks, and plan to pack 180 Tuesday afternoon.

More than 80 volunteers will help fill hygiene items, blankets, socks, and other essentials into each backpack. Each backpack will also be packed with a thank you note and American flag.

“HFAV’s mission to assist veterans in need aligns so well with the Rotary Club of Indianapolis’ efforts to support the community in a variety of ways,” said Rotary Club member, Marie Koenig.

At a later time, several members of the Rotary Club will distribute the filled backpacks to veterans in need.

To learn more about helping homeless veterans here in Indianapolis, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s