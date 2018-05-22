Volunteers to fill backpacks with essentials for Indy’s homeless veterans

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Indianapolis Rotary Club will spend the afternoon packing backpacks for Indianapolis’ homeless veteran population.

The Rotary Club will spend one of their lunchtime meetings filling dozens of backpacks for HVAF of Indiana, Inc.

Last year, the organization packed 144 backpacks, and plan to pack 180 Tuesday afternoon.

More than 80 volunteers will help fill hygiene items, blankets, socks, and other essentials into each backpack. Each backpack will also be packed with a thank you note and American flag.

“HFAV’s mission to assist veterans in need aligns so well with the Rotary Club of Indianapolis’ efforts to support the community in a variety of ways,” said Rotary Club member, Marie Koenig.

At a later time, several members of the Rotary Club will distribute the filled backpacks to veterans in need.

