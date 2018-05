× Police warn public about 14-foot long python on the loose in Beech Grove

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – Police are warning the public about a python on the loose in Beech Grove.

The snake is a Burmese Python, and it escaped its owner’s residence. It’s said to be 14-feet long.

Police say the snake may be in the area of 400 block of Byland Drive.

If you see the python, don’t try to capture it. Instead, contact Beech Grove police by calling 911.