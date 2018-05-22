Police: Pair arrested for trying to sell drugs to children on a playground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLOVERDALE, Ind.- Police in Cloverdale arrested two people accused of trying to sell drugs to children. On Monday evening around 5 p.m., officers were called out to the playground at the Stardust Hills neighborhood.

“I mean I was kind of surprised they were doing it in front of my little sister. She’s only 5”, said Angel Cox, a Cloverdale teenager.

Police say 18-year-old Erica Souders and 20-year-old Drake Best tried getting children to buy marijuana and pills from them. The two supposedly told the kids the drugs would ‘make them feel good.’

“I was like no, definitely not,” said Cox.

Cox immediately took her little sisters home and they told their mom what happened. Within seconds, she called police.

“Because my kids were out here and I wanted to see who these people were out here selling drugs so I could give a full description to the cops,” said Natasha Franklin, a Cloverdale mother.

Police say when they confronted the suspects, Best handed over a bag of pills and a bottle of marijuana fell out of Sounder’s pants.

“As sad as it is, when asked about it he said he was just out here trying to make money, that’s all his reasoning was for it. (It’s a) pretty poor excuse, especially when it comes to getting children involved in this, it’s definitely no joke,” said Deputy Marshal Levi Att with the Cloverdale Police Department.

Franklin admits she was mad that these suspects put her kids and others in danger.

“This park is watched so they need to just stay away. Just let the kids come out here and play,” said Franklin.

Franklin was also proud that her kids did the right thing and helped to make sure trouble stayed out of their neighborhood.

“People like that need to know not to do that stuff in front of little kids let alone do it at all,” said Cox.

Souders and Best are both facing drug possession and dealing charges.