Mostly dry Tuesday but few storms possible

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a gloomy start in the Circle City. The good news is that the AM 60s are very comfortable with very little wind.

Visibility is lowered because of fog this morning. Indianapolis stayed clear until about 6 a.m. Dense fogs advisories are in place north of us, but we are not expecting widespread problems in central Indiana.

We've had 11 rainy days this month and only three fully sunny days. The pesky weather pattern has been a challenge for outdoor plans the last week, but high pressure is going to slide into control and give us a couple of lovely days starting on Wednesday.

Today's highs will again return to above average. Expect upper 70s NW of the city with 80s for Indy and surrounding areas.

Dress for summer with that warm air but toss an umbrella in your bag because a brief storm is possible midday.

Most of today will be dry, but a brief storm could pass by your town between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Today will be fine and tomorrow will be great! Forecast for Wednesday is a perfect 80° high (not too hot--just warm!) and a nice breeze to keep it comfortable. Plenty of sunshine is expected as well.

A few rain chances are possible this weekend. We'll be keeping an eye on race weekend for you!