× Man dead, woman wounded in early morning shooting on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man died and a woman was wounded in an early Tuesday morning shooting on the east side of Indianapolis.

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating what led to the shooting, which was reported around 1:40 a.m. in the parking lot of a Marsh store and a Family Dollar near 21st Street and Post Road.

Investigators say a man in his 30s was in critical condition after being shot multiple times while a woman in her 20s ended up in the hospital after being shot in the foot. The man later died from his wounds, IMPD said.

Police believe the two were together at the time of the shooting. They’re still trying to piece together the circumstances and were interviewing witnesses.

Police said this was the fourth shooting incident since about 6 p.m. Monday. IMPD was also investigating shootings in the 2900 block of Draper, the 2500 block of Beechcrest Drive and 42nd Street/Mitthoeffer Road.

One person was shot in each of those incidents, police said. All were in good condition.