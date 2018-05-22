Former Indiana first lady Susan Bayh diagnosed with brain cancer, undergoes surgery

Photo of the Bayh family

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The former first lady of Indiana, Susan Bayh, underwent brain surgery to remove a malignant glioblastoma tumor.

Mrs. Bayh’s family says the cancer is the same kind that Joe Biden’s son had, and the same cancer Senator John McCain currently has. She was the first lady of Indiana while her husband Evan Bayh served as governor from 1989 to 1997.

Her family says she will begin chemotherapy and radiation once she recovers from her surgery.

Mrs. Bayh also had a brain tumor removed in July 2015, but that tumor was benign.

