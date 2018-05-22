× Father of murder victim encourages suspect to reach out to him

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The best photograph Byron Davenport Sr. has of his son Bryon Jr. is of the younger man on a telephone through a Plexiglas window during visiting day at the Pendleton Correctional Facility.

“I won’t sugarcoat it,” said the father. “Byron was out in the streets.”

Davenport Jr. was shot to death Saturday at the corner of 24th and Sheldon Streets, 18 months after wrapping up a seven-year prison sentence for a drug conviction.

IMPD records indicate 82 percent of this year’s murder victims had criminal histories.

Detectives are looking for Davenport’s longtime acquaintance, Harold Pulliam, whom they consider to be armed and dangerous.

Davenport Sr. considers Pulliam’s family his friends.

“I’m actually expecting a call from Harold, that’s how close his family and my family is,” said Davenport Sr. “Both families lose in a situation like this.”

Pulliam lives two blocks south of the murder scene with his mother but he’s on the run now as a witness gave Davenport evidence pointing to his son’s killer.

“He’s the one who actually identified the vehicle that took off, which it was a van,” said Davenport. “It didn’t take us long to figure it out because I know that Harold had rolled around in his van with the side doors open and it went right down there.”

Davenport said his son and Pulliam grew up in the same neighborhood and recently had a beef, according to the wanted man.

“He said there was some issues with him and Byron and he said Byron had took some things from him about a month ago.”

Davenport is a former corrections officer and has spent the last 15 years employed at a local funeral home pushing, he estimates, the coffins of at least 30 murder victims.

Now he’s making funeral arrangements for his own son.

“I’ve talked to several young men that are hurting inside like I hurt right now about Byron. I had an individual tell me that, ‘I will go down there and do this,’ and I said, ‘No, please don’t.’

“Without retaliation you got one going to the cemetery and one going to the penitentiary or back to the penitentiary.”

Davenport has an offer for the man suspected in killing his son.

“Harold, just call me. I will have a minister with me if you want. I will actually bring Harold in myself if he’s running like that.

“If Harold called me right now and said, ‘Would you turn me in? Would you walk with me?’ And I hope if Harold would see this, I will volunteer to do that.”

IMPD is warning anyone who spots Pulliam to call 911 or Crimestoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.