Columbus police search for owner of 350 packages of liquid THC delivered to wrong address

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A Columbus man opened an unexpected packaged only to find more than 350 packages of liquid THC inside.

Police say the drugs are valued at more than $14,000. Investigators say if they’re your drugs you can stop by the police station to claim them.

Strangely enough this same thing happened last year in Columbus.  In that instance, police say five and a half pound of marijuana were delivered to the wrong address.

Believe it or not, no one ever claimed those drugs from the police station.

