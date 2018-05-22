× Cash stolen from ATM during burglary at Castleton Dave & Buster’s

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A thief or thieves cleaned out an ATM at the Castleton Dave & Buster’s.

According to the incident report from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched after a burglary alarm went off Tuesday morning at the Dave & Buster’s located at 8350 Castleton Corner Dr.

Officers arrived to find the front door open and no signs of forced entry. After a search, police found an ATM had been forced open; the machine didn’t have any cash inside.

A representative from the business arrived and told officers it was unclear how much cash had been taken from the machine and referred officers to the business that maintained the ATM. The employee said it was possible someone stayed behind after employees left around 1:15 a.m. and burglarized the business.

Investigators took photos and examined the scene for fingerprints. The theft remains under investigation.