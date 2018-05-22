Carmel family celebrates after Congress passes STAR Act for childhood cancer research

Posted 4:53 pm, May 22, 2018, by , Updated at 05:02PM, May 22, 2018

CARMEL, Ind. – An Indiana family is celebrating a win with Congress. The U.S. House just passed the “STAR Act.”

The Childhood Cancer Survivorship, Treatment, Access, and Research (STAR) Act focuses on expanding opportunities for childhood cancer research, improving efforts to identify and track childhood cancer incidences, and enhancing the quality of life for childhood cancer survivors.

It is the most comprehensive childhood cancer legislation ever approved by Congress. It now heads to President Trump’s desk.

Josh and Tracey Blackmore have been advocating for the bill ever since their 6-year-old son Brooks died of cancer two years ago.

They were even in Washington D.C. recently, meeting with Senators Joe Donnelly and Todd Young and Congresswoman Susan Brooks.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s