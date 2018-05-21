UPDATE: At least 5 people killed in weekend shootings across Indianapolis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Starting just before noon on Friday in the 3000 block of North Colorado Avenue, at least five people died of gunshot wounds in Indianapolis in a violent weekend in Indianapolis.

Three of those may be murders.

IMPD lists 50 murders for the year, compared to 46 criminal homicides on this date in 2017.

With 10 shootings over the weekend, the city’s non-fatal shooting statistics are keeping pace with the high but consistent numbers for the last three years when the city also set record homicide and murder totals.

“Gunfire puts us to sleep. As a matter of face if we don’t hear gunfire it really is not even a normal night,” said Byron Davenport, Sr., after his son, Byron, Jr., was murdered at East 24th and Sheldon Streets Saturday afternoon, one of three shootings in three hours.

Minutes later, at least one gunman sprayed the parking lot of a West 38th Street convenience store leaving a 22-year-old woman wounded.

“There’s bullet casings everywhere,” said one witness. “They said it was 40 or 50 shots.”

IMPD seized five guns at that scene and discovered a stolen semi-automatic rifle.

The KFC at 7215 North Michigan Road remains closed after Saturday afternoon’s shooting of an employee, as detectives are still trying to determine what, if any, charges should be filed. Police say the victim is a woman, but her name has not yet been released.

Monday, IMPD released the identities of four of the victims. They were identified as the following:

Jeffery Scott, 40, found in the 3000 block of Colorado Ave.

Byron Davenport, 44, found in the 2400 block of Sheldon St.

Dwayne Lipscomb, 48, found in the 5000 block of Lilly Lane

Deshawn McKeller, 29, found in the 6800 block of Cedarstone Drive

A week ago IMPD’s 2018 homicide solve rate reached above 50 percent but has slipped following the spate of weekend killings.

Veteran investigators lay the blame on readily available guns and one-on-one disputes that are hard to police and prevent.

Last year IMPD seized or recovered more than 3200 guns from the streets of Indianapolis.