Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several counties until 11 p.m.

Suspect sought in connection with weekend murder

Posted 8:15 pm, May 21, 2018, by

Harold Pulliam

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Indianapolis police are searching for a suspect in connection with one of several shootings from over the weekend.

On May 19, officers were called to 24th and Sheldon Streets and found Byron Davenport Jr., 44, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

A suspect, 44-year-old Harold Pulliam, was identified by IMPD publicly Monday evening. An arrest warrant for murder has been issued and police are asking for help in locating him.

Pulliam is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS. All tips to Crime Stoppers are considered anonymous and the tipster may be eligible for a cash reward if the tip leads to a felony arrest.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s